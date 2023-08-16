Qatar - Qatar Fuel Company (Woqod) has signed agreements with QatarEnergy to extend the current agreement for the sale and purchase of petroleum products, namely Jet A-1, refined products, and LPG, for a further period of five years until September 30, 2028.

Woqod holds exclusive concession in Qatar to distribute, sell, transport and market refined petroleum products and gas within the country.

Woqod managing director and CEO Saad Rashid al-Muhannadi expressed his profound thanks and appreciation for the “great confidence” in Woqod by QatarEnergy and the State of Qatar, and for the “continuous support” to Woqod in its efforts to distribute petroleum products in the State of Qatar.

He went on to emphasise Woqod’s persistent efforts in providing its services according to the highest standards, using a modern distribution system comprising stations and distribution and transport networks.

Woqod will ensure implementation of the best security, safety, health, and environment standards, according to QNBFS.

Al-Muhannadi indicated that these agreements will enhance the benefits of its valued shareholders and stakeholders while ensuring development and strengthening Woqod’s distribution network.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).