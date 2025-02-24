UAE - Wilo, one of the world’s leading premium suppliers of pumps and pump systems, has inaugurated its newly expanded factory in Dubai.

The high-profile event was attended by Abdullah Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy; Alexander Schönfelder, German Ambassador to the UAE; along with business leaders, VIPs, government officials, and partners, marking a significant milestone for the company.

The expansion doubles the factory's size, introducing cutting-edge equipment, enhanced product lines, and state-of-the-art testing facilities. This strategic investment reinforces Wilo’s commitment to meeting the growing regional demand and strengthening the UAE’s position as a strategic hub for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the company said.

It also underscores Wilo’s dedication to delivering high-efficiency solutions through local production under the “Made in UAE” banner, aligning with the group’s overarching sustainability strategy and region-for-region approach, it added.

Minister Al Marri said: “The UAE has long recognised the value of fostering an ecosystem that attracts leading international companies. Through progressive economic policies, business-friendly regulations, and an unwavering commitment to innovation, we continue to position the country as a preferred FDI destination. The presence of global industry leaders like Wilo is a testament to the strength of our economy and the trust that investors place in our vision. By localising production, Wilo is contributing to national economic growth, creating high-value jobs, and enhancing the resilience of regional supply chains.”

Ambassador Schönfelder highlighted the importance of this milestone, stating: “The expansion of Wilo’s UAE facility is a reflection of the strong economic ties between Germany and the UAE. This investment not only strengthens bilateral trade relations but also demonstrates Wilo’s leadership in sustainable industrial innovation. By enhancing local production capabilities, Wilo is contributing to the UAE’s vision for a greener and more self-reliant future.”

Yasser Nagi, Managing Director for Wilo Middle East & North Africa, commented: “This factory expansion represents a pivotal step in Wilo’s journey to deliver cutting-edge solutions while supporting the UAE’s ambitious vision for economic growth and sustainability. By doubling our capacity and introducing state-of-the-art technologies, we are not only addressing the growing demand for high-efficiency pumps and pump systems but also reaffirming our confidence in the UAE as a stable and thriving business hub for the region.”

Wilo’s expanded facility underscores its commitment to innovation and sustainability. With enhanced production capabilities and a focus on advanced testing technologies, the factory is well-positioned to meet the region’s growing demand for eco-friendly pump solutions.

