UAE - WEG, a leading electric motor, variable frequency drives and gearbox manufacturer, has announced that it will support the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) set up a 300-km crude oil pipeline project along with pumping and booster stations in the UAE capital to maintain flow efficiency.

The project, being set up at an investment of $3 billion, will carry around 1.5 million barrels of crude oil per day.

WEG’s scope of work involves supply of integrated drive package, including flameproof electric motors, variable speed drives (VSDs) and transformers, to help maximise the efficiency, reliability and safety of the horizontal centrifugal pumps underpinning the infrastructure.

The company aims to deliver the drive packages by September.

According to the Brazilian group, 20 medium-voltage flameproof motors will be core to this project. These motors include nine W22Xdb 3.3kV, 50Hz units in frame sizes 500-560, with power rating between 850kW and 990kW, and eleven 900-frame 6.6 kV M-Line motors with power rating between 6,710kW and 6,980kW.

Designed for the Arabian desert’s harsh environmental conditions, these motors can withstand extreme heat of up to 55°C and are IP55-certified against dust and waterm, it stated.

WEG said its solutions will help drive multiple horizontal centrifugal pumps designed for heavy-duty industrial applications.

The W22Xdb flameproof motors maximise safety and efficiency in hazardous environments, meeting global standards such as Atex and IECEx. These motors feature robust construction with cast iron or welded steel frames and advanced cooling options combined with thermal and vibration monitoring for optimal reliability.

Other core benefits include high energy efficiency and customisable configurations, with multiple mounting options and terminal box designs, ideal for applications demanding flexible installation like oil pipelines, it stated.

"This $3 billion infrastructure will boost the UAE's energy export and security, transporting crude oil from Jebel Dhanna in Abu Dhabi to the Fujairah oil terminal on the eastern coast," said a company spokesman.

The WEG M-Line (Master Line) comprises highly versatile and customisable three-phase induction motors designed for the most demanding industrial applications.

The motor’s optimal design and high-quality materials minimise losses while maximising efficiency. In addition, the motor’s structural rigidity provides low vibration levels, enhancing durability and reliability in demanding applications, it stated.

Kiran Kumar, the HVS Development Sales Manager for HVS Motors & Drives, said: "The fact the OEM supplying the centrifugal pumps for this critical pipeline project turned to us is a testament to WEG’s reputation for highly reliable customised drive solutions designed to minimise downtime and costs."

"Our integrated solution team worked closely with all stakeholders to meet the stringent requirements of this demanding application, including flame and arc resistance. Our ability to design an integrated drive package promptly was instrumental in enabling us to secure this important $22 million project," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

