Saudi Arabia - Webuild (previously Salini Impregilo), a leading global player in the construction of large and complex projects, has announced that it has won a major contract from NEOM, the developer of Saudi futuristic city, for the construction of three dams to create the 2.8-km long freshwater lake at Trojena, thus confirming its position as world leader in the water segment.

It will also develop ‘The Bow’– an architectural marvel featuring a hotel overhanging the mountain’s valley below Trojena and the region, which will host the 2029 Asian Winter Games, forms part of the Saudi Vision 2030 programme for economic diversification in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It's a unique infrastructure project in the mountains of Saudi Arabia, a location of the future in the desert, with dams, a lake and iconic architectural works, said the company in a statement.

The main dam will be made of roller-compacted concrete (RCC) and will be 145 m high, 475 m long and capable of holding a volume of approximately 2.7 million cu m. The second dam will also be in RCC, while the third will be in rock, with a volume of 4.3 million cu m.

The artificial lake will cover an area of 1.5 sq km and will have an island reserved for botanical dives and walks, it stated.

The Lake, which will be the largest architecturally-crafted body of water in Saudi Arabia, is a central feature of Trojena’s LAVA designed masterplan.

Sitting at the very heart of the development, it will be key to Trojena’s ambition to sustain and regenerate the area’s vibrant natural environment, offer clean, serene outdoor mountain living, and become a global hub for water sports and entertainment.

Pietro Salini, Webuild CEO said: "We are delighted and truly proud to be awarded this important project in NEOM. The 2.8 km-long, man-made, freshwater lake will be a key asset in the Trojena masterplan. The project is set to be an international engineering and construction marvel and we believe our team has the global experience and expertise to deliver this exciting infrastructure project."

"We are also creating the futuristic Bow, an architectural structure that will extend the surface of the lake beyond the front of the main dam. It will be shaped like the prow of a ship suspended over the valley, and will house a luxury hotel, as well as a residential area and a large central atrium, with accommodation and hospitality facilities," he stated.

According to him, more than 10,000 people, including direct and third-party personnel, will be involved in the construction.

Philip Gullett, Executive Director – Region Head at Trojena, said: "The appointment of Webuild is a significant milestone in our construction progress. We have already completed around 3 million cu m of excavation at the lake site, and we continue to excavate 90,000 cu m of rock per week."

"Importantly are implementing a sustainable approach by using all the rock excavated and reusing it for the lakebed lining and dam construction. This is crucial stage of the project’s overall development, and we are excited to see works get underway," he added.

For NEOM, Webuild is already constructing 57km of the high-speed railway line between ‘Oxagon’ and ‘The Line’.

In addition to the Connector, Webuild operations in Saudi Arabia also include Line 3 of the underground in Riyadh, which at 42m, will be the longest line on the Saudi capital’s underground network, and the Diriyah Square – Package 2 Super-Basement Works, a 10,500-space underground multi-storey mega parking facility in the new district of Diriyah.

With its Fisia Italimpianti subsidiary, Webuild is also engaged in the construction and long-term management of the water treatment plant at the Zuluf onshore oil complex, it added.

Webuild has been active in Saudi Arabia since the 1960s. It has already completed works such as the Kingdom Centre in Riyadh, which was awarded the 2002 Emporis Skyscraper Award as the world’s best skyscraper design, more than 70 healthcare facilities, and the Shuaibah-3 desalination plant in Jeddah, which was awarded the 2020 Global Water Award in the ‘Desalination Plant of the Year’ category, one of the most prestigious awards in the water treatment and desalination industry.

