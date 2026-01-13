DUBAI - United ‍Arab Emirates' state-owned ‍renewable energy company, Masdar, ​has reached a global capacity of 65 gigawatts ⁠of clean energy as it heads towards ⁠its goal of ‌100 GW by 2030, Chairman Sultan Al Jaber said on ⁠Tuesday in opening remarks during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

Masdar, owned by Abu Dhabi's Mubadala and ⁠national oil company ADNOC, has ​expanded rapidly in recent years through acquisitions and investments ‍in renewable energy projects in Europe, the ​United States and recently in Austria.

The United Arab Emirates has pledged to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Al Jaber said the UAE had structured its economy to adapt to technological change, describing artificial intelligence as "no longer a tool we ⁠add at the ‌margins" but "the operating system of our industrial strategy."

