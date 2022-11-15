JAKARTA - Indonesia's energy firm Pertamina and renewable energy company Masdar of the United Arab Emirate will develop two solar power plants worth $187 million for Pertamina's Rokan oil and gas block, Pertamina said on Tuesday.

The two signed an agreement to work together on the projects, which will have a combined capacity of 200 megawatt peak (MWp), on the sidelines of a G20 leaders summit in Indonesia, witnessed by the presidents of Indonesia and the UAE.

