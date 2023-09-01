UAE energy firm Dana Gas has confirmed that its gasfield in Iraq has been under missile attack.

A rocket landed inside the Khor Mor Block late Wednesday, but it did not cause any casualties or damage to property, the company said in a disclosure posted on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Thursday.

“One projectile landed within the Khor Mor Block in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq on the evening of … 30th of August with no injuries to people or damage to facilities,” the statement said.

Production operations at the site, as well as ongoing work on the Khor Mor field expansion project, has not been disrupted.

“Production operations at the Khor Mor plant and KM250 construction work continue as normal without interruption,” Dana Gas said.

“The company continues to cooperate and coordinate with local security authorities to enhance safety measures in the area.”

No group has come forward to claim responsibility for the attack.

Missile attacks had previously targeted the energy firm’s facilities, with multiple incidents reported last year.

The Khor Mor gasfield is one of the largest in Kurdistan, producing around 450 MMcf/d of gas. The energy firm is looking to increase the field’s production capacity to 700 MMcf/d this year.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

