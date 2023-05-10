ABU DHABI – Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said that the ministry is researching a new legislation on electric vehicle charging stations in the UAE, with the goal of reducing charging time while keeping high efficiency and a reasonable price.

In statements on the sidelines of the now-running World Utilities Conference 2023, the minister added that there are approximately 500 EV charging stations nationwide, with plans to grow the number to 800 outlets in the next years.

He affirmed that the UAE boasts state-of-the-art transport and distribution networks that are among the most contemporary in the world.