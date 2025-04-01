BRASÍLIA: The United Arab Emirates has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the global energy transition and strengthening international cooperation to ensure energy security, underscoring its position as a reliable strategic partner in this vital sector.

The pledge came during the participation of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in the Second Meeting of BRICS Committee of Senior Energy Officials, held in Brasília, with the presence of high-level representatives from member states.

The meeting focused on achieving a balance between energy security and sustainable development, while promoting a shift towards a low-carbon future.

Participants highlighted the UAE’s pioneering role in ensuring global energy supply security and its leading position in energy transition, hydrogen, and its derivatives.

The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure presented the country's accomplishments in the energy sector, including global leadership in universal access to electricity and clean cooking fuels, investments in renewable and clean energy projects, and improved energy efficiency. These achievements reflect the UAE’s dedication to fulfilling the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 7.

The meeting also stressed the importance of implementing the outcomes of the historic "UAE Consensus" reached at COP28, which aims to triple global renewable energy capacity and double energy efficiency by 2030 – objectives that align with the BRICS vision for a sustainable, clean-energy future.