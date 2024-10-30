DUBAI - The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) has announced the elimination of bureaucracy in 21 services and processes by cancelling over 745,000 government procedures and reducing the time of delivering services by 75%.

This achievement contributed to saving 21 million hours of customers' time, cutting down visits to the Ministry by 75%, and increasing customer happiness with MoEI services by 91%.

The announcement came during honouring the winners of the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Award for Zero Government Bureaucracy, which aims to drive innovation and efficiency in government performance and encourage employees to adopt practices that contribute to eliminating bureaucracy and simplifying services.

The ceremony drew the participation of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure's officials, partners, and staff.

Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI, commended the efforts of participating teams, highlighting the importance of the work being done to create flexible and advanced government services that meet public needs and keep pace with technological developments.

He said, "Our endeavours to eliminate government bureaucracy reflect the Ministry's commitment to improving the quality of our services. Innovation in government processes is not only a goal, but a necessity to keep abreast of global developments and meet the expectations of customers."

Al Olama noted that the award is in line with the Ministry's strategy to build a culture of excellence and innovation. It is not only about recognising winners, but also about motivating all employees to present trailblasing solutions to the challenges they face.

He added that the Ministry is keen on supporting all initiatives and ideas that can contribute to accelerating the shift to a more resilient and efficient model of business.

Laila Al Bloushi, Director of Strategy and the Future Department at MoEI, said, "The Ministry has successfully achieved exceptional results as part of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme that aims to simplify processes and reduce the time of delivering services."