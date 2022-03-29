ABU DHABI: Maria G. Korsnick, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Nuclear Energy Institute said that the UAE is leading the region in zero-carbon electricity production as it seeks to reach its goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

"The commercial operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant’s Unit 2 is an exciting achievement for the United Arab Emirates and global efforts to address a changing climate. The nuclear industry is excited to see countries like the UAE recognise the importance of nuclear carbon-free energy as an essential tool to meeting climate goals," she added.



