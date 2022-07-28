The UAE Cabinet has directed the formation of an urgent committee chaired by the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and the concerned federal authorities, to assess the damage caused by torrential rains and floods in various regions of the country.

The country witnessed heavy rains across the Emirates, with Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah being especially affected.

The Cabinet also directed the committee to submit a detailed report on the damage and immediately start taking all necessary measures to protect property and lives in coordination with security, police, and municipalities in every emirate.

The committee has called on all UAE citizens and residents, especially those residing in the mountainous areas, to be cautious and stay away from the streams of valleys and torrents.

It also urged them to immediately report any accidents through emergency numbers, operation rooms in the police and civil defence departments that work around the clock to respond to any emergency.

The committee stressed the importance of all individuals to abide to the instructions and directives of the competent authorities so as to save lives, properties and infrastructure facilities.

Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has directed the Ministry of Community Development to accommodate all families affected by floods and torrential rain in the eastern regions of the country to temporary shelter sites.

In cooperation with local departments, he directed the reserving of nearby hotels to accommodate all affected families, as well as those living in areas that may pose a danger to their residents during heavy rains.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) and Police Directorates has affirmed their continued efforts to limit the repercussions of the prevailing weather conditions, in accordance with the UAE government's directives seeking to enhance the protection of lives and property.

The Ministry of Interior said that the safety of people and property is a "top priority", and it is working with the concerned police teams and civil defence agencies, in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, to respond to any emergency as a result of the torrential rains and floods witnessed by a number of regions in the country.

MoI and Police Directorates had issued warnings and awareness instructions, in coordination with the concerned authorities, to mitigate the damage that may arise from the fluctuating weather, especially with the expectation of intensifying rain and winds.

