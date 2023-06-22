VIENNA - The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) is taking part in the “International Conference on Computer Security in a Nuclear World: Security for Safety”, organised by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Austria.

In the five-day event, which will conclude tomorrow, more than 500 participants from 94 countries and seven international organisations are gathering to discuss effective nuclear security measures to protect against cyber-attacks on nuclear facilities and other radioactive material in an increasingly digitised world.

Cyber Security Programme at Barakah

FANR took part in a technical session, “State-Level Strategy and Regulatory Approaches”, where it presented its paper entitled “Implementation of a Strong Cyber Security Programme at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant of the UAE”. FANR highlighted its efforts in establishing a robust and holistic legislative and regulatory framework to ensure the physical protection of the nuclear power plant.

Since the construction phase of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, FANR has worked with its national stakeholders by issuing regulations for physical protection, carrying out regular inspections as well as observing exercises to regularly test the effectiveness of the cybersecurity plans and ensure the nuclear power plant is safe and secure.

“Cyber threats are one of the pressing challenges facing the global nuclear industry nowadays. FANR has built a robust legislative and regulatory framework in cooperation with its national stakeholders to ensure the physical protection, including the cyber security of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant. Collaboration among national and international stakeholders, including government entities, the operator, the private sector and others are important to ensure the nuclear power plant is safe and secure,” said Fahed Al Bloushi, Director of Nuclear Security at FANR.

Discussions on 8 areas

The discussions - during the event - address eight thematic areas: State-level strategy and regulatory approaches; computer security programme implementation; computer security in supply chain management; implementation of computer security assurance activities; sustainability of computer security; human resources; international cooperation in computer security for a nuclear security regime; and computer security of emerging digital technologies for nuclear activities.

Furthermore, FANR will participate in a side event entitled: “Women in Nuclear Security- Panel Discussion on Sharing Programmes, Initiatives and Best Practices to Support Gender Equality in Nuclear Security.” FANR will shed light on its efforts to empower women in the workplace and the diverse programmes aimed at building the capacity of the Emiratis to carry out the regulatory mandate of FANR.

Women represent more than 40 percent of FANR's workforce and hold 44 percent of leadership roles.