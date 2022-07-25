Bahrain - Tatweer Petroleum is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for its $370 million non-associated gas compression facilities (NCF3-7) by the fourth quarter of 2022, according to a Zawya Projects report.

Quoting a source, the online B2B construction focused platform said main contract bids have been submitted and were being evaluated with the award expected in early September 2022.

The EPC tender was issued on March 10 this year and bids were opened on June 13.

As per a notice by the Tender Board, the bidders were TDE Overseas ($336m), Enerflex Middle East ($164m), and Advanced Oil Field Systems ($366m), the report said.

The source said the scope of work involves the construction of a non-associated gas reservoirs, gas compression facilities and gas injection units, adding that the project is slated for completion by end of 2025.

