Ilya Likhov, a high-tech entrepreneur, visionary and founder and CEO of Neosun Energy discusses the impact that opening Neosun branches in South Africa has had, and how solar energy helps local enterprises overall.

Tell us a bit about Neosun? Why did you decide to enter the South African market?

Neosun Energy is an international fast-growing solar EPC and manufacturing company whose approach is changing the global energy market. Known for its global outreach, Neosun has already extended its services and components to 16 countries including Africa, the Middle East, Latin America or CIS. With significant contracts under its belt from reputable clients like Allianz, Adidas, CBN or Polymetal, Neosun has established itself as a force to be reckoned with in the solar energy sector.

Neosun Energy has expanded to the South Africa market to support local enterprises. The entry comes at a critical time as businesses in the region face heightened energy access issues due to load shedding and soaring electricity and fossil fuel costs, along with the persistent challenge of numerous off-grid areas in Africa lacking energy access.

Thousands of enterprises in South Africa are unable to fulfill business operations and are bearing financial losses due to the limited access to the grid. In addition, businesses are constantly faced with rising electricity prices: for example, one increase of 12,7% in Johannesburg.

Solutions such as solar PV stations and energy storages offer the means to resolve these issues. Our solutions help businesses cut down on electricity costs and increase profitability. Plus, they enable entrepreneurship in remote areas where traditional energy sources aren’t viable.

Neosun’s venture into South Africa is a step towards mitigating business losses incurred due to electricity scarcity and propelling the region towards a sustainable energy future.

What are Neosun Energy's main activities?

The main focus of Neosun's activities is the design and construction of solar power plants and energy storage systems (ESS) for industrial and commercial enterprises around the world, with capacities ranging from 100kW to 5MW. We are particularly strong in projects for medium-sized businesses with capacities ranging from 200kW to 800kW, which the company implements for end customers on a turnkey basis. Neosun Energy designs solar power plants of various capacities and integrates them efficiently into the existing infrastructure. Our world-class experts implement the most innovative and cost-effective solutions. Moreover, we are offering the best energy storage solutions, using innovative technologies.

Neosun Energy manufactures equipment under its own brand, such as solar panels, lithium-ion batteries, and energy storage systems, as well as its own developed mobile containerised PowerHub systems.

Neosun’s expansion into South Africa underscores its commitment to bridging the energy gap. Its focus industries include manufacturing, warehousing, shopping malls, commercial offices, mining and industrial facilities, and pharmaceuticals.

How can small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in South Africa benefit from solar energy?

For SMEs in South Africa, solar energy represents a significant cost-saving opportunity, being the cheapest form of energy generation. The payback period for solar projects is generally less than two years in most sunny regions. By investing in solar installations, SMEs can save on electricity bills and recoup their investment in just 1.5 to 2.5 years, leading to pure profit by the third year. This makes solar energy a strategic move to increase profitability and attractiveness to investors and businesses.

Neosun Energy's entrance into the South African market brings a promising opportunity for local businesses to tackle the energy crisis effectively. The company’s advanced solar solutions will help South African businesses and local companies save on electricity costs, become more efficient, and enhance their profitability. We strongly believe that together we can not only speak about the impactful changes, but we can literally make changes.

Given your international connections, is your approach to hiring global as well? Do you have job opportunities in South Africa?

When it comes to our recruitment strategy, it is indeed as global as our operational footprint. Our business model is structured with a central headquarters that functions as the strategic hub, directing the activities of all our branches. This central team is a melting pot of global talent, with professionals hailing from diverse corners of the world - from the United States to Argentina, from Greece to Pakistan.

Each branch is supported by robust local teams that bring in-depth regional knowledge and expertise. This approach is mirrored in our South Africa branches as well. By proceeding this way, we ensure that each branch is deeply integrated with the local culture and business environment, allowing us to provide tailored solutions and foster strong community relations.

As for the job's opportunities: although our South African team is well-staffed, we continue to expand it. We currently have open positions for sales managers in the b2b and in the industrial commercial market, for business developers in the same segment, for engineers. We are also planning to enter other African countries such as Kenya, Namibia, Tanzania, where we will also need professionals to complete the teams.

We need people who are results-oriented and eager to grow and develop with us. As an international company, we offer chances for career advancement, both in terms of income and the potential to lead your own department or even a new branch. We provide opportunities for self-realisation and always support our team members.

What makes Neosun Energy different to other solar energy companies in South Africa?

Neosun is building a global solar EPC brand. We aim to be a company like Starbucks or McDonald's but in the solar energy industry: We have a global approach, extensive worldwide experience, international standards and we bring these high standards to the local market in South Africa, thereby helping the African market solve their energy problems. Also, since we go directly to the customers, we can lower prices for the end users, disrupting the market not only in terms of price but also in service quality.

This model allows us to stand out among thousands of local competitors and offer high-quality service and low prices to our end customers. Unlike small local companies, we enter the market with significant confidence and experience. In South Africa, for instance, there are about 7,000 solar companies, but most are small operations with limited professional capacity.

How do you view the future of the renewable energy market? What is the scale?

The world is experiencing a major energy shift - from large-scale thermal, coal, and nuclear power plants to smaller, localised solar and wind plants. To understand the scale, according to Bloomberg statistics, more than $623bn has been invested in the renewable energy market in 2023, up from $495bn the previous year. Interestingly, the largest investors in wind and solar energy are oil and gas companies. Among the largest investors are companies such as TOTAL, BP, and Shell. In other words, the companies that are today's leaders in oil and gas production are also the number one investor in solar energy projects. They see and understand which projects will run the world in the truly near future.

This transition toward solar energy is not only environmentally strategic but also economically driven. Solar energy now stands as the most cost-effective energy source available, especially in Africa, a region that has one of the highest solar generation rates in the world due to its geographic location.

There’s also significant progress in energy storage solutions, allowing for the development of local microgrids. These systems can provide energy to remote areas in South Africa with limited resources, being more cost-effective in terms of both kilowatt-hour cost and capital investment.

By building solar power plants, we help businesses gain access to energy. This not only allows them to save on electricity costs but also enhances their efficiency and increases their market value. We strongly believe that together we can not only speak about the impactful changes for the Planet, but we can literally make changes in South Africa today.

