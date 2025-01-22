Shell Egypt and its partners are set to begin drilling three new natural gas wells by the end of January as part of its development project for the 11th phase of the West Delta Deep Marine (WDDM) in the Mediterranean Sea, a senior government official told Asharq Business.

The three wells will add about 150 million cubic feet of natural gas per day by the end of 2025, with initial investments amounting to around $230 million, the unnamed official unveiled.

The company will use the Scarabeo 9 offshore drilling rig, which successfully completed drilling three wells in the 10th phase, adding approximately 170 million cubic feet of gas daily to production.

The drilling works commencement is a result of Shell and the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) reaching a commercial agreement on the price of gas produced from new wells.

In December, EGAS agreed with Shell and bp Plc to start production from the Harmattan natural gas field in the Mediterranean Sea during the first quarter (Q1) of 2026.

