SHARJAH - The Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority (SEWA) has announced the commencement of operations at the Kalba Commercial Power Transmission Station (33/11 kV).

This initiative is part of the Authority's ongoing efforts to enhance power transmission and distribution networks across all areas, providing the best services to the residents of Sharjah. The total cost of constructing the station amounted to 55 million dirhams, with all testing and commissioning processes completed successfully.

Engineer Youssef Mohammed Al Hammadi, Director of Kalba Department at SEWA, stated that the new 33/11 kV commercial substation in Kalba is the main source of electrical supply for the region and neighbouring areas, including the commercial and industrial zones, Al Qurm, Kalba Mall waterfront, Victoria School, and the Khatm Al Melahia border point.

He emphasised the Authority's commitment to executing projects to the highest standards and within a specified timeline, ensuring the best services for development projects across different areas of Sharjah. This aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to continuously improve services.

Al Hammadi pointed out that the station was constructed, connected to the network, and made operational according to the highest safety and security standards. It is equipped with advanced systems to ensure quality and efficiency. The station has a capacity of 60 MVA and includes three transformers, each with a capacity of 20 MVA. The latest technologies were used in the station, with 33 kV cables extending 25 km and 11 kV cables extending 12 km. The station features a BMS (Building Management System) that includes access control, surveillance cameras, air conditioning systems, room temperature monitoring, and fire suppression systems.