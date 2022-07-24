Saudi Electricity Projects Development Company has announced the successful completion of the electrical interconnection project linking the regions of Qassim and Madinah with the longest 380kv overhead transmission line in the kingdom running 420 km long.

One of SEC's subsidiaries, the Saudi Electricity Projects Development Company is a pioneer in establishing and developing projects for generation and transmission of electric power.

It has qualified national cadres to work in such quality projects, where the percentage of saudization reached 91%, while the percentage of employees with professional certificates in project management has increased to 42%, it stated.

The company said the Qassim-Madinah interconnection project comes as part of SEC's strategy to enhance the reliability of electrical services, strengthen the connectivity of the electrical grid between the areas and increase the stability of the electrical grid system.

In addition to this, it will raise the capacity of the reciprocal power between the regions and link strategic communication systems across the kingdom's longest direct fibre-optic line through electricity towers.

Saudi Electricity Projects Development Company CEO Engineer Mahdi Al Dosary said: "This project will help boost electric connection between the central and western areas where the energy produced in the two regions can be exchanged as well as the public grid with which it is connected from other regions."

Al Dosary pointed out that this project would contribute to activate the communication systems such as the booster, which was manufactured specifically for this project, in order to support the stability of the electrical network, raise its reliability, and enhance the utilization of the high efficiency of the generation units.

The project also includes the expansion of the main substations in Qassim and Madinah regions to enable the network to exchange electric power in a smooth and flexible manner, he added.

