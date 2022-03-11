RIYADH: The National Water Co. partnered with the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, or MODON, to supply a number of industrial cities with drinking water.

The NWC will supply industrial cities with over 14 million cubic meters of drinking water or 7,900 cubic meters per day, the company said in a statement.

FASTFACT

Agreement duration

"The drinking water services in the project will serve more than 9 industrial cities for five years from the date of signing the agreement," said Nemer bin Mohammed Al-Shebel, CEO of the company.

This comes as part of the parties’ efforts to promote water sustainability in existing industrial cities in line with Saudi Vision 2030 to achieve environmental safety and maximize benefit from them.

Established in 2001, MODON aims to develop industrial lands with integrated services as it oversees 36 existing and under-development industrial cities across the Kingdom.

