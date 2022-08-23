RIYADH — The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing (MOMRA) has announced the technical requirements of electric car chargers and identified its locations.



The ministry said that it announced the requirements, because it aims to regulate the spatial and technical requirements for the chargers sites.



Among the most prominent requirements announced by the MOMRA are: Achieving the Saudi building code — spatial organization of shipping sites and equipment.



Additionally, allocating 5% of the parking spaces for those who wish to want the activity and putting places with levels of charging sites to feed electric vehicles.



The ministry also divided the levels of electric car charging sites into 3 sections, the first of which are: places where people leave their cars for long hours such as theaters, hotels and malls.



As for the second level, it is the places where people leave their cars for long periods, such as train stations, parking lots of residential buildings, in addition to regional transport stations.



While the third level is the places where people leave their cars for a few hours, such as the sides of commercial streets, and gas stations of the two categories (A - B).



The ministry said that these requirements and conditions for charging electric vehicles cover the charging service for electric vehicles of the type: Electric vehicles (vehicles electric battery - BEV), and the plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).



It also noted that (hybrid vehicles electric) are excluded from this, clarifying that this type of electric vehicle needs an external charging source for the battery.

