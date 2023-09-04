Saudi-listed ACWA Power has signed strategic agreements with six Italian partners at the Saudi-Italian Investment Forum in Milan to boost cooperation in the fields of green hydrogen, water desalination, and research and development.

The six Italian entities include the small, medium, and large enterprises federation Confindustria, major energy firm Eni, utility and waste management firm A2A, industrial solutions provider Industrie De Nora, specialty additives manufacturer Italmatch Chemicals and classification and engineering solutions provider RINA, a press statement by the Saudi developer and operator of utility and green hydrogen plants said.

The agreements with Confindustria, Industrie De Nora and Italmatch mainly relate to desalination and water treatment while those with Eni, A2A and RINA cover green hydrogen and renewables, according to the statement.

