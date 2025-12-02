Axess Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ARO Drilling, a leader in the offshore drilling industry. The goal is to establish a strategic, long-term partnership for managing asset integrity management services across all of ARO’s assets.

In this partnership, Axess Middle East will focus on improving service efficiency for ARO through utilising new technologies and digital solutions, while developing a Total Cost of Ownership model to optimise costs and drive efficiencies.

The scope of work includes various inspection services, maintenance and fabrication, as well as specialised services, all with a firm commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards.

“The MoU marks another milestone in Axess Group’s strategy to strengthen its presence in the Middle East and support clients with integrated, technology-driven integrity management solutions. We are focused on building a long-term partnership aimed at delivering lasting value for ARO, and we remain committed to exceeding their expectations,” Jostein Tverdal, Chief Strategy Execution Officer at Axess Group said.

