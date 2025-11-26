Ahmad Al-Khowaiter, Executive Vice President of Technology and Innovation at Saudi Aramco, announced the forthcoming opening of a new Aramco Ventures office in Paris at the Adopt AI Grand Palais international summit.

He emphasised the critical connection between artificial intelligence and the energy sector, noting that energy is vital for powering AI data centres, while AI solutions can enhance energy supply.

He also underscored Aramco's strong ties with French companies, reported SPA.

Al-Khowaiter highlighted the partnership with Pasqal, the leading quantum computing company, which led to the installation of the Kingdom's first quantum computer for industrial applications at Aramco's headquarters in Dhahran.

This initiative aims to advance quantum computing expertise in the region and accelerate its applications in energy and materials.

He pointed out that data centres consumed approximately 415 terawatt-hours of electricity last year—equivalent to France's total consumption—and that this figure is expected to double by 2030.

Rising global energy demand will make AI crucial for producing energy more efficiently.

Regarding Aramco's AI programme, he noted, "We operate one of the most powerful supercomputers in the Middle East and have access to over 90 years of data."

He revealed that over 400 AI use cases have been identified across Aramco's operations, enhancing efficiency and safety.

In 2024, the value generated from technology at Aramco reached $4 billion, with approximately half attributed to AI solutions.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

