Saudi Steel Pipe Company (SSP) has announced that it has secured a SAR138 million ($37 million) contract from Saudi oil giant Aramco for supply of oil and gas steel pipes for one of its key projects.

The entire supply work will be completed within a 12-month period, said the company in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

The financial impact of this order is expected to materialize in the second and third quarter of fiscal year 2025, it added.

This is SSP's third order from Aramco this year and comes close on the heels of its SAR138.6 million win in May.

The company had snapped up a similar order early this year in February from the Saudi oil giant.-TradeArabia News Service

