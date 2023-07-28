Riyadh: The global environmental management services company "Reviva," an affiliate of PIF-owned SIRC, has signed a cooperation agreement with ENRESTEC, which specializes in waste tire recycling, and the Saudi "HAMA" Holding Company, aimed at recycling waste tires, an advanced step in tire waste management at the regional level.



Waste tires pose an environmental challenge, as they often end up in landfills, taking up large space and causing environmental pollution that lasts for many years.



Through this new collaboration between Reviva, ENRESTEC, and HAMA aims to significantly reduce environmental pollution, encourage recycling, and preserve and utilize resources.



Reviva CEO Khalid bin Saad Al-Rashed said that the cooperation will lead to the development and implementation of advanced recycling technologies that can convert used tires into valuable resources such as pyrolysis oil, carbon black, and steel, which can then be used in various industries including construction, paving, and even fuel. "We aim to reduce waste and environmental pollution and strive to achieve a circular economy and promote a more sustainable future," he said.