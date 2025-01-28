RIYADH — The National Water Company (NWC) has launched a program for installment payment of fee for household water and sewage connections. This aims to facilitate the easiest payment mechanisms.



The company has created a program for installment payments of billed water services, in addition to the partial payment service for monthly bills.

This comes within the framework of the company's efforts to improve and develop the service, facilitate matters for customers, and provide them with the best services in ease and simplicity through its digital channels.



The NWC explained that the service of installment of connection fees has been provided through two main options. Customers can opt either direct installment with the NWC or installment via credit cards affiliated with Bank Aljazira, Riyad Bank, Al-Awwal Bank, Saudi Investment Bank, Emirates NBD, or Al-Rajhi Bank.



The NWC confirmed that the payment options will meet the needs of customers, noting that the monthly installment through the company starts from SR200, in addition to the first payment of SR3,500, without specifying a time period for the installment, as it ends when the full amount is paid.



As for the installment through banks, it will be subject to the agreement plan with the bank, the details of which will be displayed to customers through digital channels when they choose to pay in installments through banks.

The company considered that the installment program provides a quick solution to request the service and use it easily.



The NWC stated that the expansion of connecting homes to water and sewage networks will contribute to reducing the movement of tankers within neighborhoods, which will alleviate traffic congestion.

This expansion will preserve the road infrastructure and urban appearance in cities, in addition to meeting the requirements of connecting all properties to the sewage network according to the guide to providing water and sewage services, which contributes to preserving the environment and improving the quality of life.

