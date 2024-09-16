Riyadh – Nama Chemicals Company rescheduled its SAR 35.50 million loan from the National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) on 15 September 2024, according to a bourse disclosure.

The existing loan is set to mature on 24 October 2025, while the tenor of the new rescheduled loan is valid until 30 June 2027.

The financing is secured by a promissory note from Nama Chemicals and corporate guarantors from its subsidiaries.

The facility agreement fosters the strategic partnership between both parties and reinforces the company’s financial stability to continue achieving its ambitious goals and sustainable growth.

In December 2022, Nama Chemicals secured a SAR 60 million loan from the NBK.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

