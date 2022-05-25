Riyadh - Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Eng. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli, attended today at the Ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh, the signing ceremony of several agreements pertinent to the water sector system, within the new commercial structure, which comes as part of the launching of the water sector’s budget account.

During the event which was also attended by Deputy Minister Eng. Mansour Al-Mushaiti and senior officials from the water system and the Finance Ministry, 22 agreements related to the production, transmission, and distribution of water, were signed between the Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC), represented by SWCC Governor, Engineer Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Abdulkareem, and the Saudi Water Partnership Company, represented by the CEO of the company, Eng. Khaled Al Qureshi, the Water Transport and Technologies Company (WTTCO), represented by its CEO, Dr. Tariq Al-Naeem, and the National Water Company, represented by the acting CEO, Nimr Al-Shibl.