Saudi Arabia signed agreements for solar energy projects with foreign partners during the Saudi-French Investment Forum attended by French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday in Riyadh.

An agreement was signed with French oil major TotalEnergies and Al Jumeih Energy and Water for the Rabigh 2 solar power plant.

A separate power purchase agreement for the Kingdom's Al Masa’a solar power plant project was signed between the Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC), French state-owned power utility EDF and Chinese State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC).

Another agreement was signed between the three sides for the Al Hnakia 2 solar power plant.

The investment forum also saw an agreement between Saudi's Public Investment Fund (PIF), wholly owned subsidiary Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC) and Veolia for the incorporation of waste management and recycling in the kingdom.

The values of the agreements were not disclosed.

