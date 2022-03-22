KUWAIT — Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman has signed a document with his Kuwaiti counterpart Dr. Mohammad Al-Fares to develop the Dorra offshore gas field, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said in a statement on Monday.



The Durra field, which is shared between the two Gulf states, is expected to produce one billion standard cubic feet per day of gas and 84,000 barrels per day of condensates according to the statement.



The development plan entails the use of cutting-edge and environment-friendly methods to ramp up gas output from the vital project, a joint endeavor between the Saudi-based Aramco Gulf Operations Company and Kuwait Gulf Oil Company.



As per the deal, gas output will be divided evenly between the Gulf Arab neighbors, at a time where soaring consumption has led to growing demand for energy in the two countries.



Dorra is located in the Saudi-Kuwait Neutral Zone, where production is divided equally between the two countries.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).