RIYADH — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources for industrial services Eng. Mohammad Al-Suwailem confirmed that the number of industrial establishments in Saudi Arabia is targeted to reach 36,000 in 2035.



This comes in accordance with the National Industrial Strategy, he said.



The number of industrial establishments in the Kingdom increased from 8,800 establishments in 2019 to more than 11,000 industrial establishments, Eng. Al-Suwailem noted.



Eng. Al-Suwailem made the remarks during the “Industrial Sector Enablers” forum, which was organized by the Riyadh Chamber, represented by the Industrial Committee, in cooperation with the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.



The forum that was held in the presence of Abdullah Al-Khorayef, the Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Industrial Committee at the Riyadh Chamber, and a number of interested and specialists in the industrial sector, highlighted the enablers that were allocated to enable the industrial sector to achieve the industrial goals within the paths of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.



The aim of holding the forum and the enablers presented in it is to empower the industrial sector to perform its role in economic development, Eng. Al-Suwailem noted, praising the achievements accomplished during the past period and the capabilities that have been provided to the sector.



From his side, Al-Khorayef confirmed that holding the forum comes within the framework of the efforts of the Chamber’s Industry Committee to build bridges of communication with officials in the industrial sector and provide the opportunity to discuss issues of concern to the sector and reach solutions around them.



He also praised the capabilities that have been monitored for the industrial sector, which is considered a top priority for achieving economic development.

