Saudi Arabia - Sabic Agri-Nutrients Company (Sabic AN), a public joint-stock company owned 50.1% by Sabic, has sent 5,000 metric tonnes (mt) of Commercial Low Carbon Ammonia to Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO).

The shipment dispatched from Jubail, Saudi Arabia, makes Sabic Agri-Nutrients the first company to introduce Low Carbon Ammonia to the Indian fertiliser sector.

IFFCO, which will receive the shipment, becomes the first Indian company to use low carbon Ammonia for fertiliser production in line with India’s vision to be net-zero by 2070.

Carbon neutral

“Sabic Agri-Nutrients made a public commitment not only to become carbon neutral by 2050 but also to collaborate with customers in helping them achieve their net-zero emission targets. With low-carbon ammonia, customers in India can move toward realising their carbon-neutrality commitments. Sabic’s shipment to India is a significant milestone and an example of our commitment to developing low-carbon solutions for the world,” said Abdulrahman Shamsaddin, CEO, Sabic AN.

In 2020, Sabic joined Aramco and the Institute of Energy Economics, Japan (IEEJ) to ship low carbon Ammonia to Japan.

In 2022, Sabic AN and Aramco obtained the world’s first independent certification of Low-Carbon ammonia and clean hydrogen production from TÜV Rheinland, a leading independent testing, inspection and certification agency based in Germany.

In addition, Sabic AN and Aramco sent the world’s first commercial shipment of 25 thousand metric tonnes of independently certified Low Carbon Ammonia to South Korea last December.

