RIYADH — In a pioneering move toward sustainable transportation, Red Sea Global (RSG), the mastermind behind regenerative tourism destinations such as Amaala and The Red Sea, has achieved a significant milestone by completing the installation of the largest off-grid electric vehicle (EV) charging network in Saudi Arabia.



Comprising more than 150 strategically placed charging stations, this network spans phase one of The Red Sea destination area. It is designed to support RSG's initial fleet of 80 electric vehicles, including models from Lucid and Mercedes, ensuring these luxury EVs remain charged and operational on the roads.



John Pagano, Group CEO of RSG, expressed the company's commitment to combining sustainability and luxury in a unique manner, stating, “Our ambition to combine sustainability and luxury like never before takes a new form as we drive The Red Sea into the future of next-gen, smart mobility, fully powered by sunlight.”



The exclusive use of electric vehicles, including Mercedes-Benz EQS and Lucid Air, is reserved for guest transport during their stay at The Red Sea. These luxury EVs will facilitate seamless travel experiences for guests, whether arriving at the destination, departing, or moving within the various resorts and facilities.



Advance bookings or on-demand services will allow guests access to this high-end electric fleet.



The infrastructure needed to service, maintain, and operate the fleet is already in place, including a mobility hub that is set to generate 1,500 new jobs in roles such as chauffeurs, hub managers, skilled technicians, and EV charging specialists.



This initiative aligns with RSG's commitment to supporting young Saudis in local communities, offering opportunities to thrive in industries of the future.



As part of The Red Sea's broader goals to achieve carbon neutrality when fully operational, the destination is on track to become the world's largest to run solely on renewable energy.



Five solar farms equipped with 760,000 photovoltaic panels have been established to power phase one of the destination, encompassing the EV fleet and charging network.



Andreas Flourou, group head of mobility at Red Sea Global, emphasized the company's commitment to cutting-edge mobility and sustainable transportation, saying, “Red Sea Global heralds a new era of cutting-edge mobility with Saudi Arabia’s premier luxury EV fleet marking a milestone in sustainable transportation.”



The announcement of this achievement is accompanied by plans to introduce Saudi Arabia's first-ever fleet of carbon-neutral electric buses at The Red Sea for staff transport. RSG is also exploring sustainable transport solutions across various modes, including e-bikes, vans, trucks, yachts, ferries, boats, maintenance vehicles, airside vehicles, and even off-road leisure pursuit vehicles.



As The Red Sea welcomes its first guests this year, operational milestones, such as the launch of The Red Sea International Airport and the availability of the first two hotels for bookings, mark key steps toward the destination's full completion in 2030.



The ambitious plan includes 50 resorts, up to 8,000 hotel rooms, over 1,000 residential properties, luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, F&B, and leisure facilities across 22 islands and six inland sites.

