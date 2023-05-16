State-owned QatarEnergy on Tuesday said it awarded a contract worth around $10 billion to a joint venture of France's Technip Energies and Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) for a landmark natural gas field.

The value of the engineering, procurement, and construction contract for the North Field South (NFS) project "is around $10 billion, and its scope covers the construction of two mega" liquefied natural gas trains with a combined capacity of 16 million tonnes per year, QatarEnergy said.