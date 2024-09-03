Doha: QatarEnergy has announced to build a new, world-scale urea production complex and a new solar power mega project that will more than double Qatar’s urea production and solar energy production.

The new planned facilities will more than double Qatar’s urea production from about six million tons per annum currently to 12.4 million tons per annum. Production from the project’s first new urea train is expected before the end of this decade. The new mega project entails building three ammonia production lines that will supply feedstock to four new world-scale urea production trains in Mesaieed Industrial City

Meanwhile the new solar power mega project will boost Qatar’s PV solar power production capacity to about 4,000 megawatts by building one of the world’s largest solar power plants in the Dukhan area, with production capacity of 2,000 megawatts.

Speaking at a press conference at QatarEnergy headquarters, Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy, H E Saad Sherida Al Kaabi said: “I am pleased to announce that in line with our Sustainability Strategy, we will more than double our solar power production capacity to about 4,000 megawatts by 2030 through the world-scale, 2,000 megawatt Dukhan Solar Power Plant.”

He added: “I would like to emphasise that developing solar power plants is one of Qatar’s most crucial initiatives to reduce CO2 emissions, develop sustainability projects, and diversify electricity production, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by more than 4.7 million tons per annum.”

The new solar project will be added to QatarEnergy’s solar power portfolio, which includes the existing Al Kharsaah solar power plant, which was inaugurated in 2022 with a capacity of 800 megawatts of electricity, and to two solar power projects that QatarEnergy is building in Ras Laffan and Mesaieed industrial cities with a total production capacity of 875 megawatts, and which are expected to start production before the end of this year.

With the addition of the new Dukhan Solar Power Plant, QatarEnergy’s portfolio of solar power projects in Qatar will reach a capacity of about 4,000 megawatts by 2030. This represents approximately 30 percent of Qatar’s total electrical power production capacity.

QatarEnergy’s specialised technical teams will immediately begin the necessary detailed engineering studies to implement these mega projects in accordance with the highest safety, health, and environmental standards, Al Kaabi added.

“Today’s announcement is a continuation of our efforts and an embodiment of our commitment to providing the world with the energy products its people need to achieve continued economic growth and to enhance the energy and food security of the people of the world, while balancing humanity’s growing needs with the sound management of the natural resources of our beloved country, Qatar,” Al Kaabi said.

Al Kaabi concluded his remarks by expressing sincere thanks and gratitude to Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for his wise leadership and the continued support of Qatar’s energy sector.

