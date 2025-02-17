The Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority has sealed a landmark financing agreement with Qatar Development Fund (QDF) that paves the way for a transformative direct grid connection project linking the GCCIA network with the sultanate of Oman.

This project marks a pivotal stride toward the seamless integration of Gulf power grids, a vital strategic initiative designed to fortify regional energy network connectivity and bolster the reliability and sustainability of the region's electricity systems.

It resonates with global imperatives for energy infrastructure development and the pursuit of sustainable development goals.

The project involves the construction of two 400 kV overhead transmission lines connecting the Al Sila station in the UAE to the Ibri station, which the GCCIA will construct in Oman.

The total length of the lines will be 530 km. The project also includes the construction of two 400 kV substations, one in Ibri and the other in Al Baynunah.

These substations will be equipped with advanced control, protection, and communication systems to ensure reliability, efficiency, and safety.

A dynamic compensator station will also be installed to bolster grid stability and increase transmission capacity. This interconnection project will provide a total transmission capacity of 1,700MW, with a net transfer capacity of 1,200MW.

The agreement was signed by GCCIA Chief Executive Officer Engineer Ahmed Ali Al Ebrahim and QDF Director General Fahad Hamad Al Sulaiti at a key cermony held in Muscat in the presence of Mohsin Al Hadhrami, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the GCCIA, and Sheikh Mubarak bin Fahad Al Thani, Ambassador of Qatar to the Sultanate of Oman.

This project promises a wealth of advantages for both Oman and the GCC nations. By unlocking hundreds of megawatts of additional generation capacity, it significantly reduces the imperative for costly new power plant construction.

Furthermore, it will streamline and amplify electricity exchange between the GCC countries and Oman, fostering greater flexibility and resilience within regional power systems.

Operational costs will also see a marked decrease, as the interconnected network reduces the operational expenditures of participating nations, leading to substantial annual financial savings.

Critically, this initiative will contribute significantly to the reduction of carbon emissions, directly supporting global environmental conservation efforts, it added.

Engineer Salim Al Aufi, the Minister of Energy and Minerals of Oman underscored the strategic significance of this agreement, positioning it as a key element within the framework of Gulf integration policies in the energy sector.

He highlighted the project's role in bolstering energy security and sustainability, noting its synergy with GCC initiatives to develop a high-performing and dependable energy infrastructure.

He also lauded the GCCIA as a driving force behind the implementation of collaborative interconnection strategies.

This project will not only strengthen the resilience of regional power grids but also pave the way for fully integrated energy markets across the GCC, he added.

Al Hadrami pointed out that the electrical interconnection project stands as a cornerstone among the vital infrastructure initiatives endorsed by the leaders of the GCC states.

Launched in 2009, the shared Gulf network has seamlessly connected the electricity systems of the GCC nations. Its core mission has been to ensure the uninterrupted flow of energy for GCC states, achieving peak levels of reliability, dependability, and efficiency.

The GCCIA's interconnection network has proven its mettle, preventing over 2,800 electrical outages in member states through the instantaneous transmission of required power across the interconnection network.

Since the commencement of operations, the network has been a bulwark against power disruptions, he stated.

Al Hadrami said the GCCIA was committed to ensuring that the electrical interconnection network keeps pace with the growing demands of power grids across all GCC member states.

To this end, the Authority has prioritised the expansion and modernisation of electrical linkages both within and between member states, culminating in the implementation of several key network expansion projects, including the direct connection with Oman.

These endeavors will augment the capacity of the GCC-wide electrical interconnection network, thereby bolstering the ability of member states to manage power contingencies, he added.

Al Ebrahim said work on the project is set to begin in the second half of 2025, with commissioning planned for the first half of 2027.

He emphasized that it will significantly bolster grid stability, reducing the disruptive effects of major outages and ensuring uninterrupted power supply under various conditions.

"This project is not only about meeting current demands but also about preparing for the future," he stated.

"It will enable our networks to handle increasing loads and support future expansion, while also seamlessly integrating renewable energy sources like solar and wind power, aligning with the GCC's environmental vision," he added.

