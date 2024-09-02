Muscat: The total electricity production in the Sultanate of Oman till the end of June 2024 grew by 0.3% to 20,391.5 gigawatts per hour, compared to 20,328.9 gigawatts per hour during the corresponding period in 2023, according to statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The governorates of North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah and Al Dhahirah registered a total production of 11,947.5 gigawatts per hour, constituting a decline by 6.2% compared to June 2023.

Total production in the Governorate of Muscat surged by 82.9% to stand at 308.8 gigawatts per hour, while production in Dhofar Governorate went up by 17.4 to reach 2886.2 gigawatts per hour.

Moreover, total production in the governorates of North Al Sharqiyah and South Al Sharqiyah rose by 7.9% to reach 4913.3 gigawatts per hour. Meanwhile, production declined in the Al Wusta governorate by 30.6% to reach 79 gigawatts per hour.

Musandam Governorate saw an increase in electricity production by 4.9% to reach 213.6 gigawatts per hour.

Statistics indicate that the net electricity production of Oman till the end of June 2024 dropped by 1.3% to reach 19424.5 gigawatts per hour.

Production of water

On the other hand, Oman’s production of water by the end of June 2024 reached 248,366,800 cubic metres, compared to 255,848,700 cubic metres during the corresponding period in 2023.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

