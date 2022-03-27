The Oman Petroleum & Energy Show (OPES), in line with the sultanate’s energy transition strategy to shift to a sustainable, green and circular economy, provided a significant impetus to the energy sector.

The three-day national-level event that focused on the future of energy and came to a successful close on March 23, 2022 and witnessed a footfall of over 15,500 visitors.

Dedicated to serving the varying demands of the oil and gas industry, the exhibition also featured a special conference organised by SPE which was themed ‘Shaping the Future of the Energy Industry’ and was chaired by Conference Chairperson and Director-General of Exploration and Production of Oil and Gas at the Ministry of Energy and Minerals Saleh Al Anboori.

Need for unfaltering resilience

Commenting on the conference, Al Anboori said: “For the energy industry to survive, it is essential that it demonstrates unfaltering resilience and the ability to absorb fluctuations in oil prices – something that we have been able to achieve by implementing timely, effective, and efficient transformation strategies and focusing on sustainable growth.

“With a diverse mix of experts, professionals, and decision-makers from around the globe coming together for insightful discussions, conferences like these are essential to understand the future of energy, the various challenges and opportunities it poses, and the projected trends in the oil and gas industry.”

With a keen focus on innovative technology, OPES also had a dedicated digital transformation theatre for visitors to learn from and experience.

Key insights for youth

Meanwhile, the Young Professional Forum played an instrumental role in providing youth with key insights on trending topics and industry challenges while also offering a platform for them to learn more about innovative ideas and pioneering initiatives from experts and senior executives.

The Digital Oil and Gas Zone and Digital Oil and Gas Talks also laid emphasis on increasing profitability through sustainable measures and were well-received by all participants and visitors.

OPES was officially inaugurated by Sayyid Taimur bin Asaad bin Tariq al Said, Chairman of the Central Bank of Oman Board of Governors on March 21 2022 at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre where he was accompanied by Dr Mohammed bin Hamad Al Rumhi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, and Salim Al Aufi, Undersecretary - Ministry of Energy & Minerals. Conducted under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy & Minerals and hosted by Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), the exhibition was organised by Connect while the conference was organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE).

Al Anboori, delivered the keynote speech at the opening ceremony, which was also attended by Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Chairman of Connect, Sabco Group, and Kamel Ben-Naceur, the 2022 SPE President and the Chief Executive Officer of Nomadia Energy Consulting.

OPES Awards

The opening ceremony was followed by the OPES Awards presentation which was testament to OPES’ focus on industrial applications, technology and project implementations, and bridging the concept-practice gaps. The Awards honoured several companies that had achieved excellence on major fronts.

During the three-day OPES conference and Young Professionals Forum, PDO Managing Director Steve Phimister joined as a panelist in two sessions, while a number of PDO staff and senior delegates also participated as presenters, panelists and moderators.

The company also received eight awards during the 2022 and 2020 Petroleum and Energy Show Awards, testament to the quality of the work undertaken by the company. And during the opening of its exhibition booth, which attracted a large turnout of visitors and those interested in learning about the company’s initiatives and services in various fields, PDO also signed four agreements with Super Local Community Contractors (SLCCs) to extend the contracts awarded to them until 2029.

bp’s socio-economic report

At the event, bp Oman announced the launch of the second edition of its socio-economic report focusing on four key pillars – local economy, caring for our people, improving people’s lives, and caring for our planet. Meanwhile, Schlumberger welcomed Asaad at its booth in OPES where he was presented with key highlights about Schlumberger’s footprint in the country in addition to an overview of its technology differentiation and outlook. Following this, the 50 years history of Schlumberger book was also handed to His Highness.

The show proved to be an effective business and networking platform and served as a key meeting point for energy professionals, oil and gas companies, policy and decision-makers, and stakeholders.

The next edition of the Oman Petroleum & Energy Show will be held from April 22 to 24, 2024.-- TradeArabia News Service