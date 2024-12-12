The OPEC Fund for International Development has approved a $40 million loan to support the construction of two wind farms in Egypt's Gulf of Suez, as per a statement.

The projects will collectively deliver a total capacity of 1.1 gigawatts (GW) and are expected to play a pivotal role in bolstering the country's renewable energy infrastructure.

Once operational, the wind farms will provide clean energy to over 1.3 million households, aligning with Egypt's long-term energy strategy.

This will contribute to the country’s target of sourcing more than 40% of electricity from renewables by 2035.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).