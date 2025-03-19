Oman National Engineering & investment Company (ONEIC) has announced that it has secured a major contract for the construction of Mahadha Grid Station in the sultanate.

The contract, worth RO13.4 million ($35 million), was awarded by Oman Electricity Transmission Company.

Project scope includes construction of a 220kV grid station on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis within a 18-month period, said the Oman National Engineering & investment Company in a statement.

These project are part of several significant strong projects which has been awarded to the company in an innovative manner.

The company has achieved successes and technical leaps in building expertise in the field of engineering specialisation, it added. -TradeArabia News Service

