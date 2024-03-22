Oman LNG has signed a sales and purchase agreement (SPA) to supply 0.4 million tonnes per year (mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to SEFE Securing Energy for Europe between 2026 and 2029.

The deal was signed on the sidelines of the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue 2024 and follows the binding term-sheet signed in August 2023, SEFE said in a statement on its website.

Hamed Al Naamany, CEO of Oman LNG said: "For Oman LNG, it signifies access to new markets, technological advancements from Germany, and broader economic growth opportunities."

SEFE, a Berlin-based integrated midstream energy company, becomes the first German company to purchase Omani LNG.

The contracted LNG volumes will be delivered from Oman to Germany between 2026 and 2029.

Oman LNG is 51% owned by the Omani government, with 30% held by Shell, 5.54% by TotalEnergies, 5% by Korea LNG, 2.77% each by Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsui & Co, 2% by Thailand's PTTEP and 0.92% by Itochu Corporation.

It operates three liquefaction trains at Qalhat near Sur with a nameplate capacity of 10.4 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), according to its website.

