MUSCAT: Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals has opened a competitive bidding round for oil and gas exploration in three key concession areas: Block 43A, Block 66, and Block 36. The blocks, located across Oman’s diverse geological basins, present significant opportunities for investors looking to tap into the country’s hydrocarbon potential.

Interested investors must sign a Confidentiality Agreement to access technical data and receive a Process Letter outlining bidding timelines and requirements. The bidding process follows a one-stage format, with due diligence preceding the final proposal submission.

BLOCK 43A: UNDEREXPLORED POTENTIAL IN BURAIMI

Spanning 6,920 sq km in the Buraimi area, Block 43A offers a geologically diverse prospect with inner and outer thrust structures linked to ophiolite formations and a potential foreland basin. The presence of multiple play systems – including the Thamama, Wasia, and Pabdeh formations – suggests promising exploration potential.

The block’s strategic location near proven fields in the UAE further enhances its attractiveness. Hydrocarbon seepages have been observed in the area, confirming an active petroleum system. However, a previous exploration well, Jabel Sumeini-1, failed to reach its target, leaving untapped potential for new entrants.

BLOCK 66: EXTENSION OF PROVEN PLAYS IN RUB AL KHALI

Located on the eastern flank of the Rub al Khali Basin, Block 66 covers 4,898 sq km and is positioned near successful producing fields. The block offers potential play extensions from adjacent acreage, making it an attractive proposition for companies with regional expertise.

A rich dataset supports exploration efforts, including multi-vintage 2D and 3D seismic surveys covering extensive areas. Notably, a 2014 seismic campaign recorded 802 km of 2D data and 1,422 km² of 3D coverage. Additionally, well logs, pressure-volume-temperature (PVT) reports, and core data from two exploration wells provide a strong technical foundation for prospective bidders.

BLOCK 36: HIGH POTENTIAL WITH A PROVEN PETROLEUM SYSTEM

Block 36, the largest of the three at 18,557 sq km, is located in the Ghudun Basin, part of the broader Rub al Khali region. The block stands out due to a confirmed working petroleum system, with previous well tests yielding gas flows to the surface.

The block's primary targets include both conventional sandstones and unconventional Silurian hot shale, reducing hydrocarbon charging risks. Extensive 2D seismic data further enhances the ability to de-risk exploration. With its combination of structural and stratigraphic play potential, Block 36 presents a compelling case for companies looking to explore both traditional and unconventional hydrocarbons.

OMAN’S STRATEGIC DRIVE FOR HYDROCARBON INVESTMENT

This latest bidding round aligns with Oman’s strategy to attract foreign direct investment in its energy sector. With global energy demand shifting, the country is leveraging its untapped hydrocarbon assets to enhance production and boost economic growth.

The Ministry of Energy and Minerals is expected to oversee a structured and transparent bidding process, ensuring that only technically and financially capable investors secure exploration rights. Given the proven success in adjacent fields and the extensive data available, these blocks represent high-value exploration opportunities in Oman’s upstream sector. Interested companies are encouraged to act swiftly, as the due diligence phase is already underway.

