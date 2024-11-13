A prototype of locally developed solar-powered system designed for the production of green hydrogen and purified drinking water was showcased for a large audience of academicians, students, visitors and distinguished guests in Salalah on Monday.

The project centres around a solar-powered purification system that meets Omani standards for safe drinking water. Purified water from this system is subsequently used in a solar-driven electrolysis process, producing green hydrogen at a voltage of 1.9V and achieving an output rate of 152 ml per minute.

“Key performance metrics—including pH, Total Dissolved Solids (TDS), Total Suspended Solids (TSS), Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD), and Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD)—were closely monitored, alongside the efficiency of hydrogen production, to ensure optimal system performance. To enhance overall efficiency, the system also incorporates waste heat recovery methods,” said Dr Rakesh Namdeti, faculty member at the University of Technology and Applied Sciences (UTAS), Salalah.

The project is developed by Chemical Engineering students Abdullah Salim Suhail, Hamid bin Awadh bin Mustahail al Shehri, and Musab bin Ali bin Saleh al Oraimi under the guidance of Dr Namdeti and Lakhyar Lakhayar Amer al Amri, with experimental support from Duaa bint Salim bin Musallam al Kathiriyah and Dr Arlene Abuda Joaquin.

The project centres around a solar-powered purification system that meets Omani standards for safe drinking water.

Commenting on the project’s sustainability, Dr Namdeti said, “An in-depth life cycle assessment and cost-benefit analysis revealed the project’s economic and environmental viability, positioning it as a competitive alternative to conventional technologies.” “This integrated model not only supports Oman’s objectives in renewable energy, economic diversification, and water security but also addresses growing global demands for sustainable energy solutions,” he said.

He put emphasis on the fact that the project is a working model under which in-house generated solar energy is used for producing drinking water and green hydrogen.

By offering a viable solution to water scarcity and clean energy production, this project underscores Oman’s role in the global clean energy movement and presents a sustainable approach to the intertwined challenges of water and energy security.

The innovative project was showcased during Dhofar University’s Sustainable Week 2024.

The transformative project aims at sustainable water and energy solutions aligning closely with Oman Vision 2040 goals. “The event was organised by the College of Commerce and Business Administration. It brought together innovators and industry experts for a week focused on advancing environmental sustainability and resource management,” said Dr Mariam Anil, Assistant Professor in the Department of Management.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).