Saudi Arabia - National Energy Services Reunited Corporation (NESR), a leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region, has announced that the company has been awarded a long term contract for directional drilling services in Saudi Arabia.

The scope of work includes directional drilling (DD); measurement while drilling (MWD); performance drilling, well engineering and logging while drilling (LWD) services for a four-year period starting with immediate effect.

On the contract win, NESR said it reflects the culmination of several years of research and development investment in several field trials to demonstrate the group's ability to drill and deliver vertical and directional wellbores in record times with leading-edge technologies.

Over the last year, NESR's successful partnership with Phoenix Technology Services (PHX Energy Service Corporation) has led to several Directional drilling records across several fields which have saved significant drilling time for customers, said its top official.

"These awards represent a major milestone in our growth strategy to establish NESR as one of the major players in the DD market and paves the way to introduce our next gen technologies which enable our customers to get access to best in class technologies being adopted globally," remarked CEO and Chairman Sherif Foda.

They also provides NESR the platform for the introduction of next generation technologies in the drilling and measurement spheres which the Company anticipates introducing over the course of this contract, he said.

Foda, expressing delight at its partnership with John Hooks and PHX, said: "Their highly differentiated Velocity MWD system and Atlas motors along with our Well Engineering capabilities have led us to showcase to our customers what can be achieved in terms of drilling efficiencies that have exceeded or met field standards in a large majority of our runs."

"NESR is focusing on its innovative model of importation of global partnership technologies into MEA, investments in technology companies globally with the aim of jump starting our local engineering and manufacturing investments as we plan for our future state-of-the-art facility in the King Salman Energy Park (Spark)," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).