Muscat: The smart environment device project using Internet of Things (IoT), has been inaugurated by the National Energy Centre to track harmful and toxic gases in the Sultanate of Oman.

Oman News Agency (ONA) revealed that the National Energy Centre launched the smart environment device project within the Oman Sustainability Week.

The inauguration ceremony was patronised by His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Amer Al Shaithani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport and Communications and Information Technology for Communications, within the Memorandum of Cooperation between the National Energy Centre and the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology to develop smart city technologies by adopting and applying modern technologies and Internet of Things solutions.

The launch, installation and operation of this project is to provide a technical platform for monitoring the surrounding atmosphere in the Knowledge Oasis Muscat, Special Economic Zone at Duqm and Madinat Al Irfan.

This device provides the ability to track harmful and toxic gases that result in creating an uncomfortable environment, through instantaneous readings captured by the device's sensors and measuring wind speed and direction. The device also provides an overview of the air quality index in real time and helps to maintain the cleanliness of the surrounding air within the required standards.

