Muscat: Sembcorp’s 588MW utility-scale solar project was officially inaugurated by His Highness Bilarab bin Haitham Al Said, on January 20, alongside the Manah 1 project, in a ceremony dedicated to the people of Oman.

This also marked a key milestone for the Asian renewables major as it enters the Middle East’s renewable energy market.

The Times of Oman presents an excerpt from an interview with Vipul Tuli, CEO for the Middle East and Chairman for South Asia at Sembcorp Industries, discussing the Manah 2 project in the Ad Dakhiliyah region.

Q: Could you share the significance of the Manah 2 Solar Power Project in Oman’s energy transition?

A: The Manah 2 Solar Power Project is a milestone in Oman’s journey toward achieving its renewable energy goals and net zero emissions targets. The inauguration of these two mega solar projects reaffirms Oman’s leadership in energy technology, regulatory maturity, and the confidence it enjoys from investors, lenders, and the global supply chain

With a capacity of 588 MW, Manah 2 is Sembcorp’s largest utility-scale solar farm globally and a key step in diversifying Oman’s energy mix. By generating 1.5 million MWh of clean energy annually, the project will power approximately 60,000 Omani households and help avoid nearly 720,000 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.

Q: What does this project signify for Sembcorp and Oman?

A: Sembcorp has been a partner to Nama PWP for more than 15 years, and Sembcorp’s Salalah integrated water and power plant has been one of the largest, most reliable, and efficient utility providers in the Dhofar region.

The inauguration of the Manah 2 Solar Power Project is a matter of great pride for us and represents our joint commitment to the energy transition and a new chapter in our enduring partnership. For us, this milestone symbolises a strong partnership between Sembcorp and the Sultanate of Oman, reaffirming our mutual commitment to sustainability and innovation.

This occasion is even more special because it comes in the 40th year of establishment of diplomatic relations between Oman and Singapore. Both countries share deep common values as well-established centres of maritime trade, innovation, and forward-looking energy policies in the Middle East and in Asia. Sembcorp is proud to play a role in strengthening the relationship between our nations.

Q: What makes Manah 2 unique in Sembcorp’s portfolio?

A: For us, inauguration of the Manah 2 Solar Power Project is a matter of great pride, and represents our joint commitment to the energy transition, and the beginning of a new chapter in our enduring partnership.

Manah 2 is not only the largest utility-scale solar project in Sembcorp’s global renewables portfolio but also our first greenfield renewables development in the Middle East. With its focus on sustainability, Manah 2 Solar Power Project showcases cutting-edge technology, including bifacial photovoltaic solar panels, a waterless robotic cleaning system, and our proprietary NetZeroOS digital platform for real-time monitoring and predictive analysis. These innovations help to maximise efficiency and minimise environmental impact.

Q: The project’s completion was achieved ahead of schedule. How was this accomplished?

A: Completing the project four months ahead of schedule reflects the synergy between Sembcorp, Nama Power and Water Procurement Company, and the diverse workforce involved. This collaboration ensured streamlined operations, optimal resource utilisation, and effective problem-solving. The dedication of nearly 2,000 skilled professionals from Oman, Asia, and Africa played a critical role in meeting and exceeding the timeline.

Q: How does the Manah 2 project contribute to Oman’s Vision 2040?

A: The project aligns with Oman Vision 2040 by advancing the nation’s renewable energy targets. It marks a significant step towards increasing the contribution of renewables to 30% of Oman’s energy mix by 2030. Beyond energy, Manah 2 supports local job creation, infrastructure development, and economic growth, embodying the broader objectives of the vision.

Importantly, the success of this project also signifies how collaboration between highly capable local stakeholders like Nama Power and Water Procurement Company and global players like Sembcorp can help create world-class assets.

