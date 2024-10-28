Saudi Engines Manufacturing Company (Makeen) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Finnish company Kongsberg Maritime to localize the water jet industry.

The partnership aims to enhance local assembly and manufacturing capabilities, provide after-sales services, and facilitate the distribution of Kongsberg Maritime's water jets in Saudi Arabia, said a statement from Makeen.

"This MoU marks a significant step forward in advancing Saudi Arabia's growth across various sectors and ushering in a new era of technological innovation and economic development by delivering world-class products and solutions to customers in the Kingdom," noted Makeen Acting CEO Bader Alzoabi.

"This collaboration is expected to yield substantial benefits for both parties and the Saudi maritime sector as a whole, create job opportunities for local talent, and offer specialized training programs on jet products to enhance skills in the industry," he added.

