Kuwait - State-owned Kuwait Oil Company will soon resume work on its workers' accommodation coming up in the Southern Alahmadi governorate, which, upon completion, will have 1,800 residential units, said a report, citing an Arabic language daily Alanba.

The project was partially suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it stated.

The first phase of the project - which involved the construction of more than 1,300 homes - has been fully completed, while work on the second phase - involving 408 homes as well as road infrastructure work and those linked to sewage, water and power networks - will kick off soon, said a spokesman for Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), the mother company of Kuwait Oil Company.

"KPC decided to freeze Phase 2 for five years due to the pandemic and amid a government decision to slash spending in oil sector, he stated.

Now with an improvement in the Covid situation, we have decided to revive the project, he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).