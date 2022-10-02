Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, has signed a strategic agreement with Etihad Esco, to deploy its major energy saving measures across Dubai Municipality facilities in the emirate.

Etihad Esco is Dubai’s super energy services company tasked to develop and implement energy efficiency and solar projects.

Termed the Energy Performance Contract, the project offers Dubai Municipality annual savings of 16.6 million kWh in electricity consumption and 9.3 million gallons in water consumption, said the statement from Johnson Controls.

Moreover, it contributes to the Dubai Demand Side Management Strategy (DSM) developed by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE) to make the emirate a leader in sustainability with an ambitious target of 30% reduction in electricity and water consumption by 2030.

"Johnson Controls and Etihad Esco share common objectives for energy efficiency. We are excited to support this ambitious project to cut carbon emissions in the UAE leveraging our extensive experience in digital solutions," said Mohammad Khalid, the Vice President and GM for Johnson Controls (Middle East and Africa) after signing the deal with Ahmad Abuothman, the GM for building technologies in GCC and Dr Waleed Alnuaimi, the Acting CEO for Etihad Esco on the sidelines of Wetex.

"We are confident our combined expertise with Etihad Esco will yield positive results in enabling Dubai Municipality to efficiently achieve its energy savings targets," he stated.

Dr Alnuaimi said Etihad Esco is committed to serve the strategic goal of the UAE in pursuing a green economy for sustainable development by making Dubai a global model of green economy transition through leadership, partnership and adoption of energy efficiency technologies.

"Our collaboration with Johnson Controls reflects the importance of our continuous strive to remain committed to executing solutions that meet market demands and drive sustainability goals," he stated.

Abuothman said Johnson Controls had always been at the forefront of bringing low-carbon technologies to the market in energy-intensive industries and it aimed to reduce around 7304 tonnes of CO2 annually as part of this project for Dubai Municipality.

"Etihad Esco’s trust in Johnson Controls is a testimony of our proficiency and we will remain committed to driving comprehensive decarbonization with our suite of best-in-class solutions," he added.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, Johnson Controls said it continues to deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing, and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, it offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

