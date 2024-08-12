DUBAI: Mohsen Paknezhad has been nominated on Sunday as Iran's oil minister by President Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran's parliament speaker announced live on the Student News Network.

Paknezhad served as Deputy Minister of Oil for the supervision of hydrocarbon resources from 2018 to 2021.

From 2000 to 2007, Paknezhad was also a member of the board of directors of the Iranian Central Oil Fields Company. From 2005 to 2007, he was the Planning Manager of the Iranian Central Oil Fields Company, and from then until 2013, he served as the Deputy Director of Integrated Planning at the National Iranian Oil Company, according to the Ministry of Oil's Shana news network.

Paknezhad holds a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Tehran and a Master's degree in Industrial Engineering from Amirkabir University of Technology. (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)



